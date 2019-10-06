We have a suggestion. You’ve probably heard it before. You need a flu shot.
Unless you have physical barriers within your immune system that prevents you from taking the shot, then you need the shot. You could be saving lives.
Another suggestion. If you haven’t taken the shot, please consider taking part in the state’s coordinated effort to provide the vaccine to the public.
From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Meridian Technology Center is the host site for flu shots at no out-of-pocket cost to the individual (meaning those with insurance should bring cards), and the public’s presence is going to be critical to the project.
It serves the greater good in different ways. First, you will be immunizing yourself from a deadly disease that kills thousands annually. You will also be protecting those around you, and contributing to communicable disease prevention. You’ll also be helping the County and State measure its response to a possible epidemic scenario. What if an infectious disease spread through the state like wildfire and we had to have mass inoculations? That’s what they’re trying to find out.
It isn’t a far-out science experiment. It’s data collection. It could be very important, but the more people who take part, the more safe our community becomes.
A reader suggested that there could be some difficulty navigating the MTC campus for those who are unfamiliar. That’s a good point, and something we overlooked.
You’re supposed to go to Parking Lot A from Entrance 1. All of MTC’s entrances to campus are on Sangre Road, south of Sixth Street (SH 51). The northernmost is Entrance 1 and Parking Lot A is directly west of that entrance. There should be plenty of signage.
We’ve also attached a campus map to the online version of this editorial.
