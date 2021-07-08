After yet another ransomware attack, we would hope that would spur some kind of response from more of our lawmakers.
Their focus is apparently consumed by wedge issues like Critical Race Theory.
The argument against Critical Race Theory, if we can be honest with ourselves, is an invented problem used exclusively to incite anger.
The origins of the theory are graduate college-level discourse about how race interacts with law. Currently, that specific course of study has little to do with how we educate children in public schools.
The broader concept some of our state lawmakers are using to create flashpoints, argues that accurate histories of racial imbalance in our country could only lead to division and guilt.
Do we honestly think the most important aspect of teaching and learning about racial issues in our schools is ensuring that white children are protected from their feelings?
If that’s the goal, it’s a pretty good example of systemic white supremacy – one of the things people are trying to claim shouldn’t be taught.
We don’t have to choose sides for a battle that doesn’t actually exist.
We have real problems, like the malware and ransomware attacks that harmed millions and caused more damage than any of us really know.
Let’s hear some solutions for that.
Rep. Frank Lucas added his name to a letter from lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to retaliate against ransomware attacks and “demand security and confidence,” but the correspondence does not mention solutions like funding cybersecurity or national defense strategies.
