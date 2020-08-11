What’s going with college football?
It’s really hard to keep track of it all. Mainly, because it’s so scattered. Some schools have dropped out of games, entire conferences are considering waiting until spring.
If only there was an organization in charge of these kind of decisions.
But, to be fair, the Power 5 conferences – which are the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC – were granted much more autonomy for decision making quite a while back.
As far we know, and that isn’t all that far, our teams are mostly in the “we want to play” category. And “we want to play” if you’re not familiar, has been a growing movement and hashtag on social media among college football players. President Donald Trump even joined the chorus, tweeting, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled #WeWantToPlay.” And later, “Play College Football!” He knows where the bread is buttered, and the schools where the kids #wanttoplay are in the heart of those Red States.
It follows another movement that began among West Coast schools, which is #weareunited. That one is more like a list of demands and encompasses much more than the COVID-19 precautions. It’s also focused on social justice, what they consider exploitation or a lack of equity, and worries that schools can shed liability in the case of illness.
There’s a lot to figure and out, and there isn’t a whole lot of time to do it. Are you willing to play without fans or limited fans, or would you be willing to take the responsibility? Is it fair to ask employees or students to risk something that isn’t being risked by the general student population?
After waiting all this time, and having the anticipation grow to such a fever pitch, it would be really rough if we have to wait another seven months for football.
So, maybe, we could have year-round football? That might be the best of both worlds if some conferences wanted to play and some didn’t. The Big 12, SEC and ACC could play their conference games, then just cross each other based on standings for a quick playoff. The Big 10 and Pac 12, and whatever other conferences have moved to the next spring could play for their own championship in the spring.
Two champions doesn’t sound so bad if fans get two seasons out of it. We know Americans still enjoy watching football.
