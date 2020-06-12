As of Thursday morning, Stillwater had 38 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH also reported Thursday Stillwater had 23 total recoveries, which means there are currently 15 known active cases of coronavirus in town.
This also shows that there has been a pretty sizable spike in cases in recent days. Stillwater had stood firm at 22 cases and 22 recoveries for a few weeks, but we now have the highest number of known active cases since the pandemic began.
It might to some degree be attributed to the fact that there are many more tests being taken, which would cause an uptick in the amount of total cases.
But a more concerning effect of the spike in cases may be that we had started to believe the worst of the situation was over. Many aspects of society have returned to some level of normalcy, with people dining in restaurants once again and spending more time trying to do activities with the summer now upon us.
This pandemic has changed with so much fluidity that it is still such an unknown in terms of when we might finally be “past the worst of it.” The past few weeks have seen the most cases among the 18-35 age group in Oklahoma, with the most cases beginning in mid-March being among those 65 and older. That puts the most cases among the age group most likely to be asymptomatic and potentially becoming silent spreaders of coronavirus.
We are all hoping that come fall OSU students will be back on campus and we can get back to living our lives the way we are all wanting to. But the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Any kind of outbreak this summer could throw a wrench into plans for this fall. Social distancing and only going out when needed are still smart things to do. So is wearing a face covering.
A spike in cases in Stillwater is the last thing we were hoping to see, but it is still possible to get through this situation if we all continue to be smart about our actions.
