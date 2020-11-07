No one questioning the legality of mail-in ballots has provided the “how.”
We all saw it coming. For months, we saw the White House attempting to undermine using the mail for the General Election, warning that it would be fraudulent.
We didn’t get the how.
We do have the how for why the election has shaped up the way it has. If we take Payne County’s results, we can see that most mail-in ballots favored former Vice President Joe Biden.
We have good reason to believe it would be the same all across the country, because it was progressives pushing for mail-in ballots, and we couldn’t imagine that the people who have been opposing mail-in ballots for months would turn around and vote by mail.
In Oklahoma, we had deadlines that allowed our Election Board to quickly tabulate those ballots. In other states, ballots only needed to be postmarked by a certain time. Those states might have enacted laws that would make the mail-in voting a more streamlined contest, but that also saw opposition.
The rules were set, the ballots were cast and they’re still being counted. No surprises there.
Efforts to get those ballots thrown out are going to need a higher standard than “it just doesn’t seem right.”
The president has called it outright fraud. Others have said, incorrectly, that Republicans weren’t there to observe the counting. Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) posted this, “Oklahoma can count our ballots in five hours, with a record setting election turnout but PA, NC, NV, AZ and GA cannot even figure out how many ballots they have left to count after three days. We haven’t seen slow counting and extra ballots showing up in heavy Trump precincts, only in Democratic heavy precincts.... Trust, but verify.”
We call this hedging, because we’re pretty sure Sen. Lankford has the same information the rest of us do on how the system works.
We also call it irresponsible, because we have come to see Sen. Lankford as a voice of reason against the cacophonous rhetoric of divisive politics.
If fraud is found, we can expect something to be made of it. But, right now, calling the election fraudulent is like arresting someone and then trying to figure out what to charge them with.
We can expect recounts and lawsuits for days and weeks to come, but without the “how” it’s dangerous to undermine the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.