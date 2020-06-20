What do you suppose most people think the First Amendment of the Constitution actual entails?
We’re starting to wonder.
You will find no stauncher defenders of the First Amendment than those of us among the press. We’re right up there at the tippy top of the Bill of Rights and we enjoy it there. We run it in every edition of our newspaper.
We use it as a shield. A lot of people seem to think it’s a cudgel.
We have a couple cases we can point to.
Case 1, coach Mike Gundy and Chuba Hubbard. We’ve seen a lot of social commentary that truly believes Gundy is having his rights violated.
How would that work, exactly? A photo of Gundy was seen wearing the shirt, a player responded, the university responded, the coach responded.
A lot of statements were made, but Gundy was never arrested, he wasn’t fired and it seems the only thing he faced was social backlash.
All Chuba threatened was removing himself from association. If he wanted to, who could stop him?
No rights were violated.
Case 2, when people believe their rights are being impeded with mask mandates in private businesses.
We will allow the argument that a business may have legal recourse against a municipality for certain mandates, but why would people think the First Amendment would allow them entry to a private business to do whatever they wished?
Has that ever been the case? We don’t think so.
You might have the choice to not wear a face covering, but you can’t force your way into a business. Even if you did, you likely would not be arrested, but you might be trespassed. If you tried to go back after being trespassed, you could be arrested.
We hope businesses will take this into consideration, and make Stillwater a safer place for everyone.
Wear a face covering. Require face coverings. We’re within our rights.
