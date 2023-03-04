We used to call it “silly season” in politics.
Right? A lot of the bills our senators and representatives pushed forward weren’t really destined to become law but were outrageous enough to make a splash on newspaper pages and the local evening news.
You could dismiss it for what it was – nonstop campaigning and a way to get a rise out of whomever is on the “other side.”
Then those bills began to get past committee, past the House, the Senate and onto the governor’s desk.
Now we’ve really got to start paying attention.
Consider, say, Nathan Dahm, made recently famous by debating Jon Stewart on gun control in an Apple TV program, who also this year just happened to file a bill that could prevent fluoride in drinking water. An anti-fluoridation bill.
A ridiculous proposal that only exists to keep the conspiracy-minded interested in whatever else he’s doing.
In the climate we have today, that could pass.
It used to be legislators wouldn’t consider bills that could be thrown out as unconstitutional in a court case. But how could we look at a ban on drag shows and pride parades as anything less than a government body limiting expression?
Expression now only applies to things we want to see and hear? Government regulations are bad unless we need to regulate which children can read what? We have freedom of religion so long as it stays in step with a very narrow view of one particular religion.
Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens in defense of the culture war bills posted a video about how he couldn’t believe people would take issues with things that dress sliding morality.
According to his biography, Stephens graduated high school in 1979. In 1979, the band Twisted Sister was was seven years old. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” was four years old.
Why can’t people just admit their problem is being incapable of understanding different viewpoints without making it everyone else’s problem?
It definitely isn’t something that requires new legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.