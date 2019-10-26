Payne County is just one of 19 counties in Oklahoma that restricts the sale of alcohol on specific holidays. Those holidays are Memorial Day, Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. In 2012 voters approved the sale of alcohol sales on Sundays in 2012, and in 2016 approved State Question 792, which brought most of the state’s alcohol laws up to date.
SQ 792 allowed higher point beer to be more readily available for Oklahomans, and essentially eliminated 3.2 beer being available.
When 3.2 point beer was the standard, Payne County residents could purchase those kinds of beer on holidays, but with 3.2 beer no longer offered, it renders the restriction of alcohol sales on holidays as irrelevant and essentially people can not purchase alcohol at all on those holidays.
But voters could soon have the chance to do away with this antiquated law.
At the Monday County Commissioners meeting, the commission approved a request to prepare a resolution scheduling the election for voters to voice their opinions on alcohol sales on Sundays. The resolution will have to be approved by Dec. 18 in order for it to appear on the March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary.
There would be benefits to allowing restaurants to sell alcohol on Sundays. Currently, those businesses lose out on revenue while people are able to go and purchase alcohol at grocery stores during those holidays. Those holidays are also major tourism days for the area, and having alcohol available during those times would add to the revenue for local businesses.
There likely wouldn’t be too much of an issue with more alcohol-related crimes, as alcohol is already available on Sundays during those holidays at places like grocery stores. It will also serve to further modernize our alcohol laws to what the majority of the state is already operating under. It makes sense to allow alcohol sales on holidays, and voters in Payne County can hopefully voice their opinions on the issue in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.