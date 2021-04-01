It seems like they get it.
Transparency is a two-way street, and we believe the Stillwater Police Department and Payne County Sheriff’s Office leadership when they say they would like to have more body-worn cameras for their officers.
We have been proponents of having field officers wear body cameras. Our stance isn’t going to change. But, it’s refreshing to know that current leadership also believes in how useful body-worn cams can be for everyone involved.
“The public wants officers to wear body cameras to improve transparency between the police and the public. Officers want the cameras to protect themselves from false allegations and to support their testimony in the courtroom,” SPD Chief Jeff Watts told the News Press.
That’s another important aspect, arrest affidavits, written by police officers, are often the first piece of reporting when an arrest is announced. That comes from an officer’s recollection, and in cases of subjective body language or speech patterns, an officer’s opinion. Until a case goes to court, or we hear straight from a witness, suspect, defendant or lawyer, you often only have that side of the story.
It isn’t an issue of distrust, but it is an issue of not being able to cover all the angles. Body cams add a visual element to a narrative.
We understand when we hear that it’s cost-prohibitive to outfit officers with body cams and the storage needed, but we also know that lawsuits against police departments can also cost money.
Body cams are worth it, for all involved. We hope City and County leadership takes these things into consideration when trying to figure out if we can afford it.
