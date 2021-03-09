So it seems that, by today, about the only people in Oklahoma who aren’t eligible for vaccinations are super healthy people who are no longer in school and not actively in a job considered critical infrastructure.
We are now in Phase 3. And Phase 4, is everyone who wasn’t in the first three phases.
Data through March 3 in the Oklahoma Epidemiology and Surveillance Report showed that 18 percent of Payne County residents 16-up had received a prime dose, while 61.6 percent of residents 65-up had received a prime dose.
It also revealed that 10.1 percent of residents 16-up had completed the vaccination series. That number was 41.1 percent for residents 65-up.
A couple of takeaways. Payne County, would of course trend behind a bit because such a large population of residents are in the 18-25 college range.
The other thing we want to look out for is to make sure our older residents continue to have access to the vaccine, and they don’t get off track and become unable to complete the series.
We know the portal can be difficult to manage, even if you have a pretty good idea of how the internet works. We would encourage older residents who don’t want to deal with monitoring the sites to also explore the local opportunities for scheduling that fall outside of the portal. Some of our local clinics have been set up outside of the central portal, so check social media for those opportunities, or make sure you have someone monitoring those opportunities for you.
Lastly, it’s pretty much time to just get as many people inoculated as we can. We don’t have to worry as much now about line-skipping, who is included or excluded, or feelings of guilt that you took the place of someone who needed it more.
Now, it’s just time to get jabbed.
