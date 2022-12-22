It’s always a blessing to be reminded of the generosity that permeates Payne County.
The spirit of giving, perhaps moved to the forefront of our minds this time of year, has been especially noticeable lately.
This coming weekend, we’ll share the story of a Stillwater teen who was inspired by a coat and clothing drive to launch her own successful sneaker drive.
We’ve just recently learned of the many angel tree gifts that were fulfilled by donors and Salvation Army volunteers.
Before that, the United Way of Payne County reached its annual fundraising goal of $1 million.
That’s just a smattering of examples of the generosity and goodwill out there. One need only go to the Stillwater Police Department’s Facebook Page to see how often individuals or groups treats the PD to cookies, energy drinks or other goodies.
Very much in the spirit, the giving continues with the annual Community Christmas Dinner. Volunteers have already put in long hours stuffing stockings and making other preparations.
Some efforts take a lot of money and some take a lot of time. We have good people doing good works. Every effort is worth celebrating.
Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who keep the spirit of giving alive.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.