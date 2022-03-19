We’re not sure at what point a pandemic becomes endemic – or at least shifting from a widespread disease to something occurring seasonally.
We don’t know what future variants could do, when or if healthy people will need more boosters.
The science isn’t exactly settled on the matters.
Masks? Some people are still not comfortable going unmasked and there certainly isn’t anything wrong with that.
We don’t know their situation or who else they might be protecting.
What we do know, is that levels are really low around here. The last report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health had our Public Health District No. 3 – which is Payne, Lincoln, Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Kay and Noble Counties – with 54 cases ended the week of March 12.
Terrific.
All that, to bring up this, it feels really good to see Stillwater brimming with these public events.
The Mid South was a welcome sight. Sure, we’ve had our athletic events, but there’s just something different about being able to get people together, and, really celebrating the togetherness.
It’s nice. It’s a different kind of energy.
To name a few, but not everything coming up. We’ll also have Taste of Stillwater back to its original glory Thursday. The Stillwater Arts Festival returns this year, April 15-16. The Payne County Pride Festival will be April 2. Even at a smaller scale, Visit Stillwater is gathering folks for a parade to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mary Kate Driggs this Friday on Main Street.
A place that can make its own fun is a place people want to live, work and play.
We look forward to seeing some happy, smiling faces in the coming weeks and months.
