We have a lot to be thankful for this year.
Let’s dive in.
It hasn’t been the best year for the Pokes, with injuries, losses to unranked teams and such and such. But, where the Pokes haven’t quite met expectations the Stillwater Pioneers are pulling us in a positive direction.
We don’t want to jinx a team that is a win away from the title tilt but it’s just a lot of fun. We’re allowed to be a bit optimistic but we also know Deer Creek is a pretty good team.
We’re thankful our Pioneers are in this position once again. Please try and make the trip Friday to Ponca City and cheer on the Pioneers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
We’re thankful so many of our residents our civic-minded and have truly generous spirits. Stillwater has a lot of people who give their time and money to help others. If you haven’t yet, there’s still time to help the United Way of Payne County reach its fundraising goal. Learn how to help at unitedwaypaynecounty.org.
We’re thankful for our medical infrastructure. Sometimes it flies under the radar, but the extraordinary efforts of our local medical professionals has been on full display for the past two years. We hope things have gotten easier on them in the last few months. Help them, and everybody else around you out by getting a flu shot.
As always, we are thankful for our clients and advertisers. Their investment in us is an investment in a more informed community.
We are very thankful for our readers, and more broadly our audience. We reach people in many different ways now, and it’s all appreciated.
We count our readers among the most engaged in their community. Newspaper readers in general are more likely to give to charity, attend community events, vote and shop locally.
Have a happy Thanksgiving.
