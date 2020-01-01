Hope you had a happy and safe holiday season.
We have a lot of things we’d like to do in the new year. Let’s not call them resolutions. Resolutions are too specific, often unattainable. Let’s call them goals. And, we won’t suggest goals as a news organization, but as members of the community. Maybe we can share some of these goals.
No. 1, We’re going to encourage more civil political discourse. We don’t really tire of politics, but we tire of partisan politics. We can all do better. We’d like to see a move away from the poisonous ideologues and focus on common ground. It’s out there, it’s just gotten harder to find, in that vein …
No. 2, Maybe we should limit the cable news to a couple of times a week. Maybe take more breaks from social media, as well. There’s a big difference between being told what’s going on and being told how to think. We don’t need to be told how to think.
No. 3, Let’s do our level best to participate in the 2020 Census and encourage others to as well.
No. 4, Let’s see if we can get out to a few more local events. Convenience has become the new currency. We sit at home and wait for food, clothes and everything else to be brought to us. Payne County has come leaps and bounds in just a few years in attractions and premier venues. Let’s go to more ball games, plays, concerts, art exhibits and fundraisers.
Happy New Year.
