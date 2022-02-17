COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are falling locally and across Oklahoma.
It’s a good update. It really is.
Stillwater was reported with 309 active cases Wednesday, a number that had been over 1,000 in January. Our case peak for Payne County was around 1,590 on Jan. 24. That was also a time when a lot of people might have been diagnosing with at-home tests, which were not reported to health departments. It stands to reason that our counts were much higher then.
It’s kind of crazy to think that the peak for COVID-19 based on daily case counts came more than two years into the pandemic. We can acknowledge that the omicron variant wasn’t as lethal, but we can also acknowledge that vaccination and better treatments did a lot to help that situation.
Even still, our local hospital was under a lot of pressure. They had multiple weeks where COVID-19 patients overflowed into the emergency room.
Things appear to be trending down in that regard as well. In Wednesday’s report, SMC had 12 total cases, with three of those in ICU. SMC still lists only one ICU bed available and only one non-ICU bed available. Staffing will continue to be an issue, and SMC is definitely hiring.
Without knowing what the next variant means, based on the last couple of years, we might be able to conclude that cases will increase when kids return to school in the fall, then again after the holiday break. By the numbers, it bares out that the most common cases were among the most out and about.
Throughout the state, the cases-by-age distribution in January broke down to 32 percent for the 18-35 demographic, 21 percent for the 36-49 demographic, 17 percent to the 50-64 group, 15 percent for those 5-17, 11 percent for the oldest group and 4 percent for the youngest.
With guarded optimism, we can say it could be a nice summer for getting together.
We should also note that the Payne County Health Department announced earlier this week that free N95 and KN95 masks have been distributed to our local pharmacies.
