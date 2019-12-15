Three Stillwater elections will have three races. It may not seem like a big deal, but it’s actually a divergence from business as usual.
The first election, Feb. 11, 2020, will be the municipal election between incumbent John Wedlake and challenger Slade Mielitz for City Council. If you are unregistered, or registration has lapsed, then the last day to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17. Early voting begins Feb. 6.
The last election was unchallenged for two incumbents. Before that, a councilor was appointed to fill the seat that Mayor Will Joyce vacated when he won his current position – that was won in a vote. Before that, two filed unopposed. Before that, two people filed for an open seat, but only one campaigned and that was how Joyce was first sworn in. So, yes, an actual council race has been rare over the last few years.
The Stillwater Board of Education election will be April 7. The last day to register for that would be March 13. Early voting will be April 2.
Office No. 5 is a race between Steve Hallgren and Ashley K. Moore. Office No. 4 is a race between incumbent Dustin Reavis and Melody Wright.
The most recent two school board members were appointments.
Elections cost money. We get that, but in positions of such enormous public trust, it’s nice for the public to be able to weigh in.
2020 is going to be a heck of an election year. It’s going to be a wild ride for a lot of us, so it’s nice to be able to focus on local matters.
