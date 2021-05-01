President Biden really is trying the kind of government expansion we haven’t seen since FDR, and he seems more than OK with it being his legacy.
But, have we in Oklahoma, reached a point of no return in having the ability to still claim we want limited government?
Very few things we’ve seen from state lawmakers in the past couple of weeks feel like attempts at making our government smaller.
We’ve seen things like:
• New laws against protests
• New laws against teaching certain things
• Laws against future laws
• Laws for law that doesn’t exist here
• Bills to force new rules into sports
• Bills to force new rules into schools
• Bills that prevent cities from governing as they see fit
What’s the point of all this, really?
A lot of the efforts we’ve seen from lawmakers likely won’t hold up to Constitutional scrutiny. But, the point is to challenge, or at least be seen as making the challenge.
When Rep. Kevin West proposed his bill to ban teaching critical race theory, he said, “Let’s shed light on critical race theory to show it for what it is – a complete deception that will absolutely destroy our nation. In this time of cancel culture and virtue signaling, we must have courage.”
Cancel culture and virtue signaling. Sure. But, if he needed to look for examples of that, he could spit in any direction in those chambers and hit a poster child for virtue signaling. Don’t people usually get “canceled” because they’ve said or done something racist? Does this bill not “cancel” ideas that conflict with his? It sure seems like it.
Some politicians will likely admit that much of how they support these lightning rod issues is really more for show.
It’s about drawing clear lines so constituents will know where they stand on the issues. But, didn’t we already elect these people to legislate? Why does so much of our legislation seem to be about getting re-elected?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.