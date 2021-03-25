We also tire of dredging up the things the pandemic took from us.
There was extreme loss and not-so-extreme loss. Lives were lost, jobs were lost, recreation was lost, and it’s all right to grieve over those things.
Another sector that took a hit were the nonprofits that rely on others’ generosity to function, and saw the needs of those they usually serve only increase.
Many nonprofits benefit from galas, festivals and gatherings as a way to raise funds, and for many, that has not been an option. Or the option was moved to a virtual space, which can mean significantly less participation.
We’re more than ready to have something a little more normal, a little more routine. For now, we’ll help promote those alternatives.
If you get a chance, check out the audition videos for everyone who volunteered their time and talents to Payne County Youth Services and vote for your favorites (https://pcys.org/vote-here/).
PCYS provides a multitude of services for young people in Payne County. Please further its cause.
Also, another big event, Taste of Stillwater, a fundraiser for the Stillwater Public Education Foundation, has had to pivot to an “Around Town” fundraiser.
Go to the restaurant, tell them it’s for SPEF and they’ll donate proceeds.
It began earlier this week. Friday is Simplicity and Co. Tea from 1-7 p.m. Monday is Freddy’s Frozen Custard from 5-9 (present a flier). Tuesday is Freddie Paul’s from 5-8 p.m. and next Wednesday is Raising Cane’s from 5-9 p.m.
The full list, and the fliers you may need for some spots, can be found at http://www.spef.stillwaterschools.com/.
Please pitch in when you can, and please let us know of more ways to help when they pop up.
