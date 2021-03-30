Congratulations to Cowboy basketball Coach Mike Boynton, as we welcome him for an extended stay in Stillwater, having been announced as inking a new contract that should take him through the 2027-28 season.
Boynton was becoming one of the hottest targets on an increasingly open market.
It makes sense. This is still his first head-coaching job.
He brought OSU to the Big 12 Tournament finals, he beat nine ranked teams, he earned the first OSU win in the NCAA Tournament since 2009, he swept Bedlam and he signed the top prep player in the country – Cade Cunningham – who was named to the AP All America team and was announced as a Wooden Award Finalist.
He did that all while being the lowest-paid men’s coach in the Big 12. He also did it under the shadow of NCAA sanctions for which he was not responsible.
We consider this extension a win for the program, a win for outgoing Athletic Director Mike Holder and incoming Athletic Director Chad Weiberg and OSU fans.
Let’s be honest, the expectations will also grow.
As it should.
We had gotten used to competing for conference championships, we were used to going to the NCAA tournament every year, we expected deep runs in the tournament and we expected to fill a raucous and rowdy Gallagher-Iba Arena to make it a tough place for opponents.
None of those things are easy, but it comes with the territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.