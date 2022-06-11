They underestimated the power of human self delusion.
It probably never sat well with former President Donald Trump that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 race. He really never stopped campaigning. In 2017, his first year of the presidency, Trump held 10 political rallies. The next year, he had 40. In 2019, he was down to 21.
After all that adoration, Trump firmly began to convince himself that the only way he could possibly lose in 2020 is if the election was rigged.
Then he lost. Joe Biden received more votes than any presidential candidate ever.
It’s hard, even now, for many people to believe. But, then, Trump flatly refused to believe it was possible.
Many of those around him, however, felt differently.
Ivanka Trump is obviously working to rehab her image and distance herself from insurrectionists, but the First Daughter is among the detractors.
Interviewed for the 1/6 Panel, she said she was convinced by Attorney General William Barr.
Instead of listening to the voices of reason and doubt, Trump surrounded himself with conspiracy theorists.
He could have hosted his Jan. 6, 2021, rally anywhere. He hosted it in D.C. on the day of the vote to certify – or in their mind, decertify – the election. He told them they were going to march down to the Capitol.
He didn’t join the march.
His fans don’t care how active or inactive he was that day.
Those who care will learn more than enough about how horrible a day it was.
Those who don’t will also not learn the most important lesson we should have taken away from that day.
America wouldn’t be America if an autocrat could reject voting results and circumvent the law to stay in power. Our Republic was built on the exact opposite foundation. It was built on George Washington resigning his commission and being immortalized as someone who walked away from the very real potential of unchecked power.
There were people there on Jan. 6, 2021, who meant great immediate harm. The lasting harm will be a little harder to measure, but our next few elections will be a good barometer.
