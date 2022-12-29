We almost went a whole football season without a viral media sound bite from Mike Gundy.
A year in which the team lost five of its final six games, and we almost made it through without a rant or political dig or some odd performance or another from the head football coach at Oklahoma State University.
Then comes the very end of a postgame press conference for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, following the 24-17 loss to Wisconsin. Reporter Marshall Scott, from the PistolsFiringBlog.com website, asks Gundy about the possibility for changes to the coaching staff.
The exchange, captured on video by O’Colly reporter and former News Press intern Ben Hutchens, goes something like this:
Gundy: Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?
Scott: No.
Gundy: Then why would you ask?
Scott: Because I have to. That’s my job.
Gundy: Well, I might have to cut you out. I mean, don’t be an ass. That’s those people’s lives. Those people’s families. Right?
Scott: Right
Gundy: OK, don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way. Are you with me on this? It’s not fair to people’s families, man. I’m not mad about the game, I just don’t like ignorance.
One reaction might be, was it the right time or place for the reporter? How dare he?
What’s true is that Gundy doesn’t get many questions like that. A question of that nature is really not that uncommon in bigger media markets. Reporters in New York or Washington D.C. might ask about staff changes routinely, even asking a head coach about his or her own job security.
A few observations.
He could have just said it’s not open to discussion.
Gundy’s take that somehow the reporter, by asking the question, is messing with coaches’ livelihoods doesn’t make a lot of sense. When it all shakes out, Gundy will still have to determine the fate of his coaching staff whether the question was posed or not. His decision will not be influenced by the media.
People may jump to the name-calling, but the bigger concern is that his initial reaction is a threat to revoke credentials.
That’s a problem.
That’s a flimsy pretense to threaten withholding access. Gundy is the highest paid public employee in the state. He’s essentially the head of a state agency. The notion that there are right or wrong questions to ask him lest a reporter be denied access is an absurd notion.
It’s not the first time the program has threatened credentials. A few years back reporters were warned to not ask players about a departing teammate who was transferring lest they lose access.
After word got out, Gundy wrote it off as kind of an empty threat, saying, “I don’t have that kind of power.”
We would hope not. He’s on record that he knows better. The independence of the press can’t be based on the whims of a powerful man upset by a rare tough question.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.