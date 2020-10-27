With the announcement Friday that Oklahoma State President Burns Hargis was going to retire effective July 1, it set the end date for a truly impactful tenure.
Hargis became OSU’s 18th president in 2008, and oversaw the Branding Success Campaign, which raised $1.2 billion in five years. More than $2 billion has been raised during Hargis’ tenure since taking office.
Hargis was at the forefront for some of the most tragic events that have happened to OSU, including the 2011 plane crash that claimed the lives of four members of the OSU family, as well as the 2015 homecoming tragedy. Hargis was tasked with making statements and providing leadership following these two tragedies, something uncommon for university presidents to have to do multiple times.
Hargis and his wife, Ann, have become fixtures around campus as proponents of several different endeavors. The “First Cowgirl” will be missed, as she has been at the helm of wellness efforts around the Stillwater community and on OSU’s campus.
We hope the next president of OSU will also hold community values and participation as close as Hargis has. It is important for students of OSU to see their university president out and about on campus, which allows the president to be more in touch with the students on campus.
The OSU/A&M Board of Regents plan to launch a nationwide search for the next president, which will include input from OSU alumni and the community surrounding the university. It seems like it hasn’t been long since Hargis took office, but he oversaw much during his tenure.
Good luck to both Burns and Ann Hargis as they move on to the next phase of their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.