As we ring in the New Year, please remember to do so safely.
For this particular holiday, that means being responsible with alcohol consumption, especially if you or someone you know is driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving accounts for about 30 percent of all fatal car crashes. According to a recent study, 56 percent of seriously injured or fatally injured drivers tested positive for alcohol or some kind of impairing drug.
It’s an even bigger issue on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve is among the deadliest in the country for drunk-driving related fatalities, with the risk about 78 percent higher for fatal DUI wrecks.
People who drink should not get behind the wheel. If you are hosting a gathering, the NHTSA provides the following tips:
• Offer a variety of alcohol-free drinks – water, juices, sparkling sodas. Alcohol-free drinks help counteract the dehydrating effects of alcohol. Also, the other fluids may slow the rate of alcohol absorption into the body and reduce the peak alcohol concentration in the blood. They also provide your guests with alternatives to alcohol.
• Provide a variety of healthy foods and snacks. Food can slow the absorption of alcohol and reduce the peak level of alcohol in the body by about one-third. Food can also minimize stomach irritation and gastrointestinal distress the following day.
• Help your guests get home safely – use designated drivers and taxis. Anyone getting behind the wheel of a car should not have ingested any alcohol.
