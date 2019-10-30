Thanks to AAA for reminding us that Halloween can be a scary time for reasons that have little to do with ghosts and goblins. Halloween also has higher instances of pedestrian deaths from vehicles. There are simply more children out and about and the risk increases for pedestrians and drivers.
The risk gets especially high if the drivers are impaired or distracted. If you have to drive through neighborhoods on Halloween, be especially careful. If you’re an adult taking the kids trick-or-treating, you have to be extra cautious.
Here’s some of AAA’s tips for pedestrians:
• Wear bright clothing and/or reflective accessories.
• Stay on sidewalks and cross the street at intersections – preferably, those with traffic signals.
Here are AAA’s tips for drivers:
• If you plan to drive – don’t drink; if you plan to drink – don’t drive!
• Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don’t risk it.
Please be safe this Halloween. Nothing wrong with the Trunk or Treats, but we’re also fans of traditional Halloween trick-or-treating. Let’s not ruin it with irresponsible behavior.
Also, don’t forget that this particular Halloween is going to be pretty cold. Remember to bring the coats, even if it obscures the costume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.