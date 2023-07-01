The Tuesday holiday is always a strange one. It doesn’t happen that often.
Still, we all look forward to celebrating our nation’s Independence.
And, as much fun as we know some folks will have, we hope people will keep in mind that it can also be one of the more disaster-prone holidays of the year.
There is drinking. There are fireworks. There are a lot of water-related activities. And, it looks like it’s still going to be plenty hot and humid.
There are a few things we hope you already know, but like to run through anyway.
As the Stillwater Fire Department has posted about, setting off fireworks within city limits is against municipal code. It won’t likely end with anyone in jail unless someone gets hurt or starts a big fire but it could lead to a hefty fine.
And, yes, as far a drinking, the Fourth is a big day for alcohol consumption. No one should be driving a car, nor a watercraft, if they’ve been drinking.
And, as far as being on the water, we got a stark reminder on Father’s Day of how quickly things can go wrong.
A toddler fell off a dock into the water at Lake Carl Blackwell. Luckily, the child’s father and Game Warden Josey Branch acted very quickly to pull the child out of the water.
Always, always have kids remain in their life jackets when they are around bodies of water and on watercraft. And keep a keen eye on swimmers.
Please be safe this Fourth of July.
