You know what the alternative is to busy, time-consuming, difficult-to-navigate road work?
No road work.
It’s a bit tough to get back and forth between east and west Stillwater these days but what if a little pain now saves us a bunch later?
In our most optimistic view of current and future road improvements, widening projects and everything else ongoing or planned, we could envision this saving literal lives. Traffic may flow more smoothly, cyclists and pedestrians may have an easier time getting around.
That’s the goal.
Ask anyone in City Hall, OSU or pretty much any downtown merchant and they’ll tell you the No. 1 complaint in Stillwater is the condition of the roads.
Right now, the No. 2 complaint, is all the roadwork.
Those are the breaks.
You can’t fix one without the other.
Please be patient, and please take special care in areas under construction.
