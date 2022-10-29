Downtown Stillwater had an amazing crowd for its Halloween Festival. Kudos to the association, the vendors and downtown businesses that participated, and the festivalgoers for such an incredible event.
For all the talk that people spend too much time on their phones or at home, people around here sure do seem to enjoy getting out and going to these family-oriented events.
With that in mind, there could be a lot of neighborhood trick-or-treaters Monday. Safety, should be in the forefront of our minds. And the biggest safety issue every Halloween is traffic, specifically and increased risk of vehicle vs. pedestrian wrecks.
It’s downright frightening when you know the kids are out and about and you hear cars or trucks tearing down neighborhood roads.
Honestly, if you can, spend the least amount of time as possible in an automobile Monday evening.
Here’s a few tips Halloween safety tips from the American Red Cross:
• Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks which could make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way. Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. If possible, have everyone wear light-colored clothing.
• Walk only on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars, and don’t cut across yards or use alleys.
• Drivers – use extra caution as youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing.
Have a safe and happy Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.