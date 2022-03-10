If there is one thing that is particularly refreshing about Oklahoma lawmakers within the last few years, it’s what seems to be a very sincere effort at criminal justice reform.
House Bill 3316, which automates the expungement process by eliminating the need to file suit and gets background work started, was overwhelmingly passed Wednesday, 87-4, in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has been supportive of criminal justice measures where minor crimes are concerned. We urge the Senate to pass this measure and the governor to sign it into law.
Bill author Rep. Nichole Miller (R-Edmond) had great line for reporter Ashlynd Huffman when she said, “The government doesn’t need to be the artificial barrier to people moving on with their lives who have paid their debt to society.”
We’re happy to see our local Rep. John Talley attach his name to the bill. Talley, through prison ministry and researching criminal justice has gained firsthand knowledge of how the penal system can continue to affect people long after they have been accused of a crime.
In the news business, we often hear from people desperate to put their past behind them.
This bill is a good step in clearing some hurdles for folks who need to be reintegrated into society.
There’s certainly more work to be done on this front, but this is a good step.
