The wellbeing of students has always been among the highest priorities for school districts. But the past year has opened a door to other needs that have arguably always been lacking. Those are the mental health needs of students, which have come to the forefront during the pandemic due to myriad factors.
But the State of Oklahoma recently announced an initiative to help aid in that battle. According to a release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, $35 million in federal relief will help fund hundreds of new positions in school districts through the Oklahoma Counselor Corps.
“Oklahoma schools have long needed more school counselors, and that need is more urgent than ever in the wake of this pandemic. We have made progress in reducing the student-to-school counselor ratio over the past few years, but this initiative marks a dramatic improvement,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “We are making our single largest investment of COVID emergency relief funding in the Counselor Corps because we know its impact will benefit students in every corner of our state.”
The counselor to student ratio in Oklahoma is shown to be 411-to-1, while the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.
In order to take part in the initiative, public school districts can apply for a grant to fund about 50 percent of the cost of the salary and benefits of qualified positions or to contract for eligible persons or services, the release states.
Accordion to Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma’s commissioner for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, “Far too many of Oklahoma’s children are living childhoods that expose them to traumatic experiences. This fact, coupled with the trauma we all experienced due to last year’s disruptions, underscores how critical it is to better integrate our systems so that fewer children develop mental health problems.”
This is a great initiative that we hope all of our area school districts jump on board with.
This pandemic has given all of our minds a bit of a rattling. Mental health has always been important, but a program such as this can only help.
