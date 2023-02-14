The Afghan resettlement project in Stillwater was never going to be a one-off charitable act.
It’s an ongoing project. There has been a measure of success, but there may never really be a finish line for a project like this.
And, as shared with us by Randy Kluver, Dean of the School of Global Studies and Partnerships, there is much help that is still needed.
“We are actively soliciting donations,” Kluver told the News Press. “We really still need funding for the students to study here. The entire OSU community and Stillwater has been absolutely instrumental in this project.”
Housing is a big one. We hope our local real estate agents are able to work with the refugee families to find affordable housing.
Those who have the means should also consider donating to the OSU Afghan Scholarship Fund.
Contact the OSU Foundation at OSUgiving.com to find out more.
Hopefully, we also have some local employers who are asking OSU about ways to place Afghans into good jobs.
Most community members should be able to help in some way.
There are still needs for English tutors and people to work with families.
There are likely some ongoing material needs.
Anyone who has money, time or ideas for new ways to help should email sgsp@okstate.edu.
We sincerely hope the Afghan families are feeling welcome here. We’re doing the right thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.