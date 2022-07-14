There is never a good time be laid off.
But, if it was going to happen to the nearly hundred of employees at Armstrong, that it comes during a labor shortage is a silver lining.
It’s still rough out there for a lot of local employers.
Three of our biggest employers, The City of Stillwater, Oklahoma State University and Stillwater Medical have all announced recent hiring initiatives. So too, has Stillwater Public Schools, which just hosted a job fair. We also appreciate the rapid response effort by Oklahoma Works to get those let go from Armstrong some fresh opportunities.
People need the work, but they also need wages that can keep up with inflation.
And, though, you may the old adage “no one wants to work anymore” from people who had to wait an extra 10 minutes for their entree, Oklahoma has snapped back pretty well from pandemic furloughs with a stretch of low unemployment rates. Even if that starts to tick back up when new numbers are released Thursday, the state, below 3 percent, would still be well under the national average of 3.6 percent. The nation is close to what it was before the pandemic (3.5 in February 2020), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Just going by the numbers, it wouldn’t appear that the problem is too few people who aren’t willing to be in the workforce, but just too few people in state to address our labor needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.