It will be good to see a bond question for a new Stillwater Animal Welfare building on a November ballot.
If we can get it to stick this time.
Animal Welfare is the term for the division within City of Stillwater that handles animal control, lost and found pets and sheltering animals. The building its in now is shared with the Humane Society of Stillwater – a private nonprofit.
Both shelters operate as no-kill shelters, meaning they don’t euthanize animals due to overcrowding. Overcrowding, though, is often a problem.
Animal Welfare has been holding different adoption events to maintain its no-kill policy.
The shelter has “outlived its useful life,” according to Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames.
We agree.
We’ve felt for a while that Stillwater needs a new home for Animal Welfare. One that can last. One that can keeps unhomed and yet-to-be adopted pets safe and comfortable.
We wholeheartedly endorse a bond issue for a new Animal Welfare building. While we don’t have a full cost estimate for a new building, we’re confident the tax increase will not be taken in stride knowing we’re keeping our pet population safe.
You can keep an eye out for adoption events and other ways to help out Animal Welfare on their Facebook Page.
You can also help out the Humane Society of Stillwater by participating in the Walk N Wag. The annual fundraiser features a 5K or 1-mile walk and includes a barketplace, which sounds like a pop-up shop for pet treats. That all begins at 9 a.m., April 29 in the Kicker parking lot.
