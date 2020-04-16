Sometimes, you just wish you could kind of give your brain a deep rinse.
The mental health ramifications from the pandemic, the shutdown, everything else, have already begun. It’s going to continue, and it’s going to last well after the shutdown is over.
It’s tough.
One of the suggestions, is to every now and then, just kind of unplug. It seems weird, and in the news business, we can’t really walk away from it for more than an hour or two, but given, the option, it might be refreshing.
This is harder on some folks than others. We know this, but we don’t really feel like the whole ‘You think you have it bad’ argument is necessary. We’re definitely counting our blessings, but it should be OK to have feelings, to have the opportunity to express those feelings, and in some cases, be able to protect those feelings.
We’re thankful for things great and small, and sometimes those small things are as simple as distractions. A little escapism can be good. But, if you really need help, you absolutely should seek it out from a trained professional.
“Tiger King” was a good distraction, but just about anything qualifies that would steer you away from thinking too much about the things that overwhelm us – a trashy novel, a movie-marathon, video games, fishing, tending to the garden – we hope you have an outlet.
You might also, if you don’t already, considering writing a few things down. Writing is a good way to get things out, and who knows, dealing with the things we’re dealing with, the things you write might have great significance for future generations.
