Perhaps congratulations are in order as the City of Stillwater has passed its first municipal bond since 1999.
When we pointed out in the past the bonds that failed, naturally, we were told that’s because those proposals were not a good idea.
It seems people have come around on a single-issue of public safety improvements since 2,071 people voted on the $9 million bond proposition for a new fire station with nearly 85 percent passage.
We can say the marketing was pretty good. The City clearly explained the issues with the current building, made the monetary risk seem not too heavy and managed to ensure people that the historic building on the OSU campus would not be torn down.
The voter turnout was about average for a tax issue. We didn’t get near the 4,914 votes we had for our mayoral election in February.
It does seem that so many registered voters, whether they like it or not, were willing to leave it to others to determine if we would have a new fire station, and pay higher property taxes.
Sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s going to fire up the electorate, no pun intended.
We’re not going to harp on it, but we’re also not going to ignore that there was also an opportunity to build a new Animal Welfare building.
With 85 percent approval, it doesn’t seem like it would have divided the support for the fire station.
We hope we can get some kind of momentum going again. And, to be clear, the Animal Welfare facility is in rough shape. It needs our help. Let’s remember that when we start thinking about our civic duty again in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.