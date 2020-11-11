One of the things that makes us happy to be part of this community is the way we honor and celebrate our veterans.
It’s a unifying engagement, and we could use a few more things where most of us are on the same page.
At the same time, we might pray for the end of war, pray for the end of conflict and hope that we could live generations without seeing the kind of destruction that war has wrought in the past, we can greatly appreciate those who are willing to serve when they are called upon.
We all know that no matter the conflict, no matter who sent them there, or even in times of peace, we can look up to those who serve because the specter of sacrifice is always with them.
We honor the sacrifice, we respect the willingness to put yourself in harm’s way to protect others and we celebrate the institutions that give people purpose and turn them into leaders.
We’re also thankful that we live in a place that shares these values and actively looks for many ways to honor its veterans.
It makes us proud – proud to be Americans and proud to live in Payne County.
So, let us thank our veterans, the families of those veterans and the people in our community or work to honor them.
