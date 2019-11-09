To commemorate the end of the first World War, Armistice Day was created on Nov. 11, 1919, and became an annual observance in 1926. It became a national holiday in 1938, shortly before the outbreak of World War II. It was changed in 1954 to Veterans Day, and has served as a day to show appreciation for all veterans on an annual basis.
Since 1919, veterans of all wars have been commemorated with local and national ceremonies and celebrations. While some wars continue to move further into the past, those veterans are still with us and still deserve our appreciation, as do the soldiers of more recent wars and those who will fight in the name of our country in the near future.
As long as there are soldiers going to fight for our country, there will always be those on the home front ready to show their appreciation for those who put their lives on the line in the name of keeping our country safe.
With Monday being Veterans Day, there is much appreciation that deserves to be shown to the veterans in our area. We have veterans of many different wars who are our neighbors and friends … those individuals who are a part of our community as any other, but who have experienced things many of us could not dream of.
These individuals have provided a service to the rest of us that we could never repay. War is not something that people enjoy, but in times of turmoil it can be a necessity in helping the world become a better place in the wake of a war. To those who put their lives on the line in the defense of our country, a huge thank you goes out to you.
Happy Veterans Day to all the veterans of Payne County and the rest of the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.