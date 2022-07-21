Is it fortuitous or a good example of forward thinking that has brought want and need together as the City considers plans for a new sports complex?
Maybe, kind of both
When campaigning began for an extension and expansion of the Visitor Tax, the News Press asked pointedly what the plans where for the new funds.
Voters approved increasing the Visitor Tax on lodging from 4 to 7 percent, with 70 percent going to visitor recruitment – currently in the form of a contract with Visit Stillwater – and the remaining 30 percent to develop amenities and attractions.
That 30 percent could be marked for a lot of development, but central among the goals for proponents was a new sports complex.
The Tourism Advisory Committee provides oversight on how the Stillwater Economic Development Authority uses the funds.
On Monday, City of Stillwater Director of Engineering Monty Karns told Council that ball fields near Stillwater Regional Airport would have to be relocated at some point to make improvements along Western Road as part of federally funded package to improve access to the airport.
Federal funds also went into improving conditions at the ball fields, so they will have to be replaced.
As reported by City Editor Michelle Charles, though the construction agreement on the Phase 2 is still about three years away, there is a bit of pressure from the Federal Highway Administration to clear the way for the next phase of the project.
The City could get this done by temporarily building some ball fields on City property, or try to figure out just how quickly they could secure enough funding to build a sparkling new complex. Cost is always a hurdle.
Stillwater and its citizens have a unique opportunity to improve conditions for travelers and tourists.
People will certainly scoff at spending money on sports, but the hope is that a nice venue will be an attraction. A municipality that relies on sales tax revenue could increase its bottom line by pumping up the number of out-of-towners.
We’re eager to see what kind of plans they come up with.
