Here we find ourselves, once again, under the heat dome.
It’s unwelcome. It’s miserable. It stresses the power grid.
And, it’s deadly.
Extreme heat is responsible for more deaths than any other weather event.
News from earlier in the week of a father and son who died while hiking in Big Bend National Park reminds us that it’s not difficult to become overcome in extreme heat, especially if strenuous activity is added.
Anyone responsible for people working outdoors need to make sure the workers get plenty of breaks, shade and hydration.
It’s time to be extra mindful of hot cars and hot surfaces and how much time we spend outside, especially children and the elderly.
Heat exhaustion and even heat stroke can happen quickly in some conditions. You have to know the signs.
Here are a few tips from the Red Cross for beating the extreme heat.
1. Stay hydrated – That may also mean adding in a sports drink or two to replace lost electrolytes.
2. Try to be cool – Which means being where there is air conditioning at high-temperature parts of the day and break out a floppy, shady hat if needed. Plan to do outdoor things either earlier or later in the day
3. Look out for others – Check in on family, friends and neighbors if you’re worried they might be risk. People may not be aware of the danger.
4. Know the signs – Heat cramps involve heavy sweating with muscle pain or spasms; Heat exhaustion may involve heavy sweating with cold, pale and clammy skin, fast or weak pulses, nausea or vomiting, tiredness or weakness and dizziness/headache/passing out; heat stroke, which can be lethal without immediate intervention/cooling down may involve high body temperature (104 or higher), hot red dry or damp skin, fast, strong pulses, headaches-dizziness and/or nausea-confusion-passing out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.