With more new businesses enterprises in the works, and another large investment into Block 34, downtown Stillwater is transforming into a destination.
If things come together even remotely as they are planned now, it’s going to be a hopping district.
We learned last week about Drew and Constance Williamson’s ambitious plans to take over the corner of Seventh and Main and create a fine dining space. They’re planning on an investment of $4.5 million.
We learned last year about Cory Williams’ plans for downtown buildings, including bringing Hatch restaurant on 10th and Main.
With Kicker, Simmons Bank and now BancFirst, helping spur development at Block 34 – we’re talking about millions upon millions of dollars of private investment into downtown.
These people believe in Stillwater.
It’s risky, as there are no guarantees in life, but these folks believe in this city.
A lot of times when we hear about the arms race of incentives to lure big business to the state, it can seem like it’s getting a bit out of hand. Or, it can’t seem like we don’t exactly know what we’re giving away. But, in other instances, progress can need a bit of a shove.
“One of the questions people have about tax increment financing and why we need it, they say, ‘Isn’t this stuff going to happen on its own without us providing financing?’,” Mayor Will Joyce said at the last Stillwater Economic Development meeting. “I would point to this building specifically, as a very good example of stuff not happening.”
Pretty soon the onus will be on us, as patrons, to keep downtown hopping. We look forward to it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.