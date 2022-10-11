Only four weeks now separate us from the general election.
On Nov. 8, Oklahoma voters will select a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, labor commissioner, corporation commissioner, superintendent of public instruction, U.S. and state congressional offices as well as judicial retention.
How they select all but judges could be interesting. A lot of voters in the last general election drew in that little box on the ballot next to the party. But, that was a high-profile presidential election and this isn’t.
The 2020 general election set a record for straight-ticket voting, with 45.5 percent of voters electing the quick option.
Of those, 78 percent of straight-ticket voters went with the Republican option, 28 percent for Democrat and 1 percent for Libertarian.
Now, it’s possible that someone from a different party could cross the aisle and tick the box for the other, but the match makes it pretty clear that the option is much more popular among Republicans.
And that makes it pretty obvious why Democrats would like to get rid of straight-ticket voting.
Stillwater’s Rep. Trish Ranson is among lawmakers who have attempted to write legislation to remove the straight-ticket option. It failed in committee last year.
Payne County, known for bucking state voting trends, was among a handful of counties with under 40 percent choosing the straight-ticket option.
This year, could be different, because this year there appears to be some loosening of the Republican stranglehold.
The gubernatorial race, and the high-profile superintendent of public instruction race could see a few folks crossing that aisle and a lot of that has to do with vastly different ideas on school funding and public education.
On the other hand, national polling holds that the economy is the number one factor voters will be considering when they go to the polls.
Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out how picky Oklahoma voters will be this year.
