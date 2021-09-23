It’s probably a good time to get a flu shot.
Yes, COVID-19 is deadlier and more contagious than most strains of our common flu, and flu was knocked down pretty well while we were keeping our distance and masking up last year, but who knows what kind of rebound we could have this fall and winter?
So, since most people who were vaccinated cleared it by the summer and it could be another few months before a booster is recommended or even allowed, it would probably be a good window for the flu shot.
The flu can also be rough. It’s the kind of thing we can also spread before becoming symptomatic. The flu shot, like the COVID-19 vaccine and so many others, is as much about protecting others, if not moreso, than ourselves.
And, for a few folks, the flu can be deadly.
We aren’t doctors, and this isn’t really specific medical advise, so you absolutely should consult your physician to figure out the best time to get your flu shot.
The CDC recommends flu shots for almost anyone 6 months and older, except for those who physically cannot have a flu shot due to various medical reasons.
You can check with local pharmacies, or the health department to find out when vaccines are available.
Thank you for looking out for others.
