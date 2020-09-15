It isn’t fair.
But we’re not sure what the alternative is.
Well, we know that the alternative to not being in school or on the playing field is to be in school and on the playing field, but we’re not sure if it’s the best course of action.
We’re lucky we’re not school administrators, and we would hope the generally public has the same empathy for positions that make the tough calls.
We are Pioneers fans, across the board, and had been looking forward to district softball and a title game rematch on the gridiron against Bixby. Could we get it back? Could Superintendent Marc Moore reverse his decision as so many would like to see?
He could. Because, as things are set up, it’s still his decision to make.
While we can’t exactly know what the best move forward is with an incredibly unpredictable disease, we do think there might some things we could point out.
Many parents last week who wanted their kids back in school pointed to athletics, as if to say, why are we playing these games if we can’t be in school.
Can we not point out that there is indeed a difference with coronavirus between playing sports outdoors and being indoors. It seems like data from contract tracing would back that up, although there probably haven’t been enough sports played to properly get all the data we would need to see how that all works. After a few initial bumps in the road, we haven’t seen wide cancellation of Major League Baseball games.
There is an inherent risk in athletics that the players, parents and coaches have already come to an agreement on. You take that risk just by playing the game, especially in contact sports. The same can’t be said for in-person schooling. There teachers and staff wouldn’t have a choice, the only choice is to be there or resign.
Stillwater Athletics Director Tucker Barnard said his athletes have not been exposed to COVID-19. That should count for something, as well.
There may be other factors to weigh as we move forward this week. If the athletes are being responsible, that should be a consideration.
Could they play without fans? Could they play the games as the visiting team?
But, whatever the case, people are going to be upset on at least one side of a divisive issue. What we can’t allow it to do is let it further divide our sense of community.
Let’s continue to take care of one another.
