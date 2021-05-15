Are these the after times? Is this post pandemic?
We kind of got that feeling when OSU decided that it was going to have full attendance during the Bedlam softball series, with the added mention that there would no longer be limited attendance at OSU events.
Then came Thursday’s CDC announcement, which suggests that those who are vaccinated should no longer need to wear face coverings.
Friday, some of the final vestiges of the bad before times fell as OSU and then the City of Stillwater announced that mask mandates were ending, effective immediately.
There are some caveats, and really just things to consider if you are the considerate type.
Businesses can still mandate face coverings. Mainly, because they’ve always been able to do so.
The other, is that this is supposed to really apply to the vaccinated population.
When we checked in with the state epidemiology report, it showed that Payne County was at about 32 percent for percentage of people 16 and over who have been fully vaccinated.
We can do better than that.
But, lot’s of good news, and we should feel good about how far we’ve come.
We’ve knocked cases way down and our region hasn’t had anyone in ICU from COVID-19 in quite a while.
We can celebrate, but can’t forget that people went through hardships, illness even buried loved ones.
But, we can celebrate.
Together. In groups. It’s a good feeling.
