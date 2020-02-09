Stillwater’s transportation infrastructure is always in the forefront or our minds. It leads the complaints, it leads every discussion about the local government. It was among the main focuses of the League of Women Voter’s City Council forum.
Payne County is redirecting a ballot initiative to address funding for roads and bridges. A half-cent of the sales tax collected in Stillwater goes into the Transportation Sales Tax Fund. A lot of projects are lined up this year through the Pavement Management Program that gets updated every year. The City has plans for mill and overlay rehab on City streets, construction of a multipurpose trail on Western and Hall of Fame, bike lines on Duck Street and reconstruction near Fourth Avenue and Hester Street.
Some work is expected to start as early as May. There will be more next year. And the year after that.
And, as we all know, it’s probably not enough. We’ve dealt with some serious flooding over the last couple of years. When we think about our roads, we need to think about stormwater. We have to think about all the people who are using our roads now. There are a lot more.
And, we’re going to have to spend a little more time thinking about how we’re going to pay for it. Every time someone brings up a bond issue, or another tax, people freak out a little bit. So, the question we want to pose is this: What, exactly would you be willing to pay for? Or perhaps, what kind of funding would you approve?
We can’t say no to everything. There has to be something we can live with.
Maybe the City could do a Flash Vote on transportation infrastructure and focus it on the funding angle. We’d love for you to share your ideas with us. Contact us at editor@stwnewspress.com.
