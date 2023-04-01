April is a biggie.
It’s Stillwater’s biggest month for events. It may not be the most traffic-inducing, crush-of-humanity spectacles like Walkaround or many other game days, but April is when Payne County attempts to pack the most different kinds of things into a month.
This weekend’s Home & Garden Show (this weekend), Red Dirt Film Festival (April 14-16), The Remember the Ten Run (April 15), Orange Power Weekend with a Football meet-and-greet as a stand-in for the OSU spring game (April 15), Mexico Joe’s Anniversary Week (April 17) and the Stillwater Arts Festival (April 21). That weekend is also Family Weekend at OSU. There are some events that might be harder to get tickets to like the OSU Wine Forum (April 21). And there are lesser-known events that could be very cool to check out for a first time like the Oklahoma State Council of Mineralogical Societies, this Spring Rock Swap. Fans of rocks and minerals should check it out.
It’s also a month for the Stillwater Community Singers Concert (April 20) and the Stillwater Used Book Sale (April 20-23).
That’s barely scratching the surface. But complete lists can get you into trouble when you leave groups out and feelings get hurt. That’s why we go to VisitStillwater.org where they keep all of this stuff in one place. You just click on their Events button.
There are no excuses this month if you want to say “there’s nothing to do here.” What’s missing?
If you’re not into live music, sports, theater, movies, art shows, dance lessons, trivia nights, craft shows, we also have gardening lectures, film clubs and book clubs. We have tabletop gaming groups and LARPing groups.
There’s got to be something for everyone and April, it’s a biggie.
