We just tend to hide from things that make us uncomfortable, don’t we? We also tend to be pretty hypocritical about who it is that’s sensitive to the other side. The real answer, too many.
Our parent company CNHI used its network of newspapers to conduct a simple survey about who may or may not watch the public impeachment hearings. Find it here: www.stwnewspress.com/cnhi_network/
Mind, this is not at all a scientific poll. It’s birthed from the websites of 22 newspapers, including ours, from the Midwest, South and Northeast parts of the country. About 1,832 had responded when results were pulled.
Asked if they will watch the televised impeachment proceedings, the most popular response was “no” at 45.58 percent, but that doesn’t mean the majority said they wouldn’t be watching. The next most popular answer was “yes, all” at nearly 19 percent. After that, it was “yes, most” at 17.74 percent, and then “yes, some” with nearly 15 percent and the rest undecided.
From the surface, we probably shouldn’t guess as to why people voted the way they did on Question 1 because there are too many variables. But, come Question 2, maybe we don’t have to guess as much. That was, “Do you think the open hearings will affect your personal view on impeachment of President Trump?” The most popular answer, overwhelmingly at 77.83 percent, was no.
We can dig into that answer. Voters, who more than 95 percent claimed to be over 24, were also asked to give their party affiliation, which was 36 percent Republican, 31 percent Democrat and 25 percent Independent, with 8 percent as “other,” so it wasn’t particularly skewed a certain way. But, let’s look at the question again, because it asked voters if the hearings will affect views on impeachment of Trump, and not on Trump as a person or president.
So no amount of evidence, testimony, or lack thereof, would change the minds for the vast majority of people despite their leanings? It seems that even in a divided country we can be secure in the fact that we wouldn’t dare let new information get in the way of our feelings.
