It may seem like a bit of a broken record at this point, but it is imperative that people only leave home to get the basic necessities that are needed. When out getting things that are needed, people need to realize that spending too much time at a store leaves workers at the store at higher risk to potentially contract COVID-19.
We are all getting a bit tired of being at home for hours on end when we are so used to be able to freely go anywhere we want. While going to the store might make it feel good to get out of the home for a bit, people can’t be spending more time than is necessary. Spending time talking to a friend you run into or going and walking around a store just to get out of the house defeats the purpose of what we as a society are trying to overcome.
We all should keep in mind the workers who are helping keep stores open and allowing us to still be able to shop for what we need. These workers are exposed to dozens if not hundreds of people throughout the day, so the less time we can all spend at the stores the better.
These workers are being tasked with trying to keep our community afloat, and would likely appreciate not being in a location where so many different people are coming through on any given day. This leaves them at a much higher risk for exposure, as it should be assumed that anybody could be carrying COVID-19.
When you go to the store, remember to keep a distance of at least 6 feet between you and another person, especially with employees of the store. Social distancing is imperative. If you don’t need to go to the store for something you need, stay home.
Try to plan your trips to the store in a way to lessen the amount of people you will be around. One trip out to multiple stores would allow a person to not go to the store for several days.
Be thoughtful and be smart. We will get through this, but only if we take our neighbors into consideration. The less in-person contact you can have during these trying times, the best chance we will have to flatten the curve and get back to more normal ways of life.
