It’s unlikely that any of the seven people on the ballot for City Council will garner more than 50 percent of the vote, so you could pretty much look at the upcoming election as a primary.
The school board election is technically called a primary. Though, it could still be decided next week if one of the three on the ballot receive more than 50 percent of the vote.
Early voting begins Thursday. It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long of a process, even though Council was on the ball last year and got the election scheduled in October.
On the ballot for Council are Mary Tetrick, Riley Flack, Ariel Ross, Preston Bobo, Bryce Moody, Ronald McElliott and Christie Hawkins.
As we’ve previously reported, McElliot has actively withdrawn from campaigning and Tetrick has not joined forums or Q&A sessions.
On the school board ballot will be Marshall Baker, Steve Hallgren and Jeanette Burkhart. Hallgren is the incumbent, having been appointed in September after Ashley Moore resigned.
We don’t know how things will shake out, but we know it’s going to be one of the most interesting local races we’ve had in a quite some time, if for no other reason than we’ve not had many council elections. And, if we’re being honest, the council and school board have not been under the kind of scrutiny as the current governing bodies have. The pandemic has thrust these issues to the forefront.
Maybe this will mean a big turnout. That would be encouraging. We’re thankful for those who decided to run, and we’re curious to see who has made the best impression on voters.
Another thing of which we’re certain, is these local elections and the people who will eventually be elected will have more influence over our day-to-day lives than what goes on in Washington.
