Memorial Day, and to an extent Memorial Weekend, means a lot of things to a lot of people.
Many people use Memorial Day as a time to remember relatives who have passed, spruce up grave sites or some other remembrances.
Its primary purpose is to remember those whose lives were lost in service to this country.
And, this year, we enter this Memorial Day with hearts already heavy from deep loss.
We shouldn’t have to mourn so much but we do have to remember, don’t we?
Sacrifice should have meaning.
We very much thank our service men and women, those who have sacrificed and those families who live with the sacrifice. We can’t thank them enough. And we can’t forget the toll that was paid.
Our thanks also to those in our community who volunteer year after year to keep our cemeteries and memorials in good shape, to host and invite the public to those memorials.
“We wanted to say something, because veterans ain’t going to say much about themselves.”
That’s from Stewart Williams, who built the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Garden in Langston. Langston has been using this memorial garden to host community veterans events since 2018. Its Monday service will be 11 a.m. at 313 E. Turner Street.
Fairlawn will host the American Legion’s Memorial Day service 9 a.m. Monday. at 1123 E. Sixth Ave.
Thank you veterans, thank you gold-star families and thank you volunteers.
