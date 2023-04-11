It seems that if money for school funding is supposed to follow the students, or promote “students, not systems,” as our pandering politicians like to say, it should strike everyone as odd that so much more would go to private schools than to homeschoolers.
That’s how many of our homeschool sources felt in the story reported in the Weekend edition of the News Press.
Our homeschool moms had different reasons for opposing school vouchers or education savings accounts, but they all seemed to find it troubling how much money was going to people who probably didn’t need it as much.
“I implore any legislators to seek out homeschool families and find out just how much money it truly takes to educate a child so that they are a functioning member of society, and not only functioning but thriving and successful,” one of the subjects said.
It’s a good, simple point. Why do the needs and wants of private school parents carry so much more weight for our lawmakers?
The other point homeschool parents cared about is oversight. Many home school to avoid the kinds of regulations and guidelines required by government-funded schools. Yet, when our lawmakers determined that they wanted to give money to private schools, it didn’t come with a bunch of extra hooks.
As much as they call it “school choice” the choice really lies with the schools. They can choose who they want to attend. And you can bet they aren’t going to open their doors to a lot of students with physical or learning disabilities.
They might for a kid who excels at basketball or football.
Public schools educate who they must and they do so under federal guidelines. It simply isn’t ethical to underfund those schools.
In other news:
• Good for former Norman teacher Summer Boismier for fighting against the ridiculous attempt to strip her of her teaching certificate. The State Department of Education needs to drop this farce.
• Kudos to SPS educators and OSU Athletics for giving Skylar Aguirre the opportunity to do some white cane training on the Boone Pickens Stadium escalator.
